An Afghan official says a district chief has been killed in a roadside bomb blast in western Ghor province.

Abdul Hai Khateby, provincial governor's spokesman, said Saturday that Mirza Mohammad Ibrahim was targeted in Charsada district and was on duty at the time.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but Khateby blamed Taliban militants for the attack.

In eastern Ghazni province, militants ambushed a police convoy, killing four police and wounding six others, said Arif Noori, spokesman for the governor, blaming Taliban insurgents for the attack.