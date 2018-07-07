WORLD
Roadside bomb kills district chief in Afghanistan's western Ghor province
Officials suspect the Taliban were behind two separate attacks in Afghanistan that saw at least four policemen killed and six others wounded in eastern Ghazni province and a district chief killed in western Ghor province.
Afghan security personnel inspect at the site of a suicide attack in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. / AP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
July 7, 2018

An Afghan official says a district chief has been killed in a roadside bomb blast in western Ghor province.

Abdul Hai Khateby, provincial governor's spokesman, said Saturday that Mirza Mohammad Ibrahim was targeted in Charsada district and was on duty at the time.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but Khateby blamed Taliban militants for the attack.

In eastern Ghazni province, militants ambushed a police convoy, killing four police and wounding six others, said Arif Noori, spokesman for the governor, blaming Taliban insurgents for the attack.

Noori added that a police special forces commander was among the four killed in the attack early Saturday morning.

He said six attackers were also killed and seven others wounded in the gun battle in Waghez district.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.

SOURCE:AP
