WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly twin blasts hit Somalia's capital Mogadishu
The al Shabaab-claimed attack killed nine people and wounded ten others. Three attackers were also killed by security forces.
Deadly twin blasts hit Somalia's capital Mogadishu
Destroyed vehicles are seen at the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia on July 7, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
July 7, 2018

At least nine people were killed in an attack on Somalia's interior ministry and security forces killed all three attackers after a two-hour gun battle inside, police said Saturday, as the al Shabaab extremist group claimed responsibility.

A number of people, mostly government workers, had been trapped in the ministry on what had been a normal business day. 

Witnesses said some staffers died or were injured while leaping from windows or walls in an effort to escape.

More than 10 people were wounded and the death toll could rise, Col  Ahmed Mohamed said.

The attack began in the morning when a suicide car bomber detonated at the gates of the interior ministry compound, which is close to the presidential palace and parliament headquarters and also holds the security ministry, police Capt. Mohamed Hussein said.

Dozens of people eventually were rescued in the operation, Hussein said, as ambulance sirens echoed and soldiers opened fire to disperse bystanders and motorists.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World spoke to Omar Nor, who brings the latest details from the capital Mogadishu.

Militant group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack. The claim could not be independently verified.

Al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country where they are fighting to topple the central government. 

The group wants to topple the Western-backed central government, expel the African Union-mandated peace keeping force AMISOM and establish their own government.

Somalia has been gripped by violence and lawlessness since the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in the early 1990s.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release