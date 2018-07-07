Indian police and medics say two young men and a teenage girl were killed in disputed Kashmir region when government forces fired at anti-India protesters who disrupted a military-led operation against rebels.

Police said that as soldiers and counterinsurgency police launched a cordon and search operation in southern Redwani village on Saturday, hundreds of villagers confronted them by chanting anti-India slogans and throwing stones.

Residents said soldiers fired live ammunition, shotgun pellets and tear gas to quell the protests, wounding several people.

Medics said three injured died at a hospital.

The news of the deaths brought more residents to the streets seeking the end of Indian rule over Kashmir.

Decades-old conflict