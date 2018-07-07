When the body of a 21-year-old student was found in a stream in March, police said it was an accident. But his family cried foul, unleashing a wave of protests unseen in Bosnia since 2014.

Until his disappearance, David Dragicevic had been just an ordinary youngster studying technology in the small town of Banja Luka in northern Bosnia.

But his death has transformed him into the symbol of a civil protest movement against injustice and corruption in high places, which has rapidly gathered pace ahead of Bosnia's general election in October.

Dragicevic's death has dominated political discourse in Republika Srpska, the Serb-run entity of Bosnia, whose capital is Banja Luka.

The protests have also drawn support from Croats and Muslims, all of whom are expected to attend a major rally on Saturday.

Such unity is extremely rare in the nation of 3.5 million people where politics have long been divided along ethnic lines since the 1992-1995 war that claimed 100,000 lives.

A catalyst

When Dragicevic's body was found six days after he went missing, police wrote it off as an accident, initially suggesting he had been involved in a burglary, then later referred to him as someone who smoked cannabis and used LSD.

But such claims have outraged his family, who remain convinced he was killed. His father Davor, a 49-year old waiter, has repeatedly demanded that justice be done.

The case has become a catalyst for a wave of public protest in a country where resentment has long simmered over perceived corruption in the ruling classes, from the police to the judiciary to Bosnia's politicians.

Since the end of March, hundreds of protesters have gathered in Banja Luka every day to demand "truth" and "justice", many wearing black T-shirts emblazoned with an image of the young man who had dark hair and dreadlocks.

Gathering at a site now dubbed "David's Square", they listen to a song he wrote which has since been recorded by Dubioza Kolektiv, one of Bosnia's biggest bands that has often been the voice of social or political struggle, notably in 2014.

And every day, Dragicevic's father is there, accusing the police and magistrates, whom he names, of "complicity".

"Criminals, assassins! The hand of justice will get you!" he shouts, his first raised in the air. "Murderers!" the crowd chants.

Crossing the ethnic divide

Two months ago, Davor Dragicevic went to Sarajevo to meet up with another grieving father, a Bosnian Muslim, Muriz Memic who also claims his son was murdered in a case he says was sidelined by the police and justice system in 2016.

Police say 22-year-old Dzenan Memic was killed in a car accident.