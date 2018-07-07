Syrian regime forces took up positions and raised flags at the Nasib border crossing with Jordan on Saturday after the opposition forces agreed to hand over the post as part of a Russian-brokered deal.

The crossing, a key trade route, was held by opposition groups nearly for three years.

The regime forces in Daraa province recovered the crossing on Friday in an offensive that has swept into opposition territory in southwest Syria with the help of heavy Russian air power.

Opposition groups agreed to give up arms in a Russian-brokered ceasefire deal, surrendering Daraa in another victory for regime leader Bashar al Assad and his allies.

The deal will take place in phases across Daraa, but there is no timeline yet, an opposition official said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday that the regime now controls about 70 percent of Daraa province.

It also said more than 150 civilians have died since the offensive by regime forces began there in mid-June.

Concrete blocks near the Nasib border crossing were plastered with emblems of opposition groups, while a regime army checkpoint at the entrance carried photos of Assad.

Dozens of Syrian regime soldiers, as well as Russian military police and armoured vehicles with the Russian flag, patrolled the crossing during a media tour.

Plumes of smoke rose from territory to the east and a few explosions rang out in the background.

Reuters Television footage showed a long convoy of tanks and vehicles, carrying hundreds of regime forces, that appeared to be heading for western Daraa province, where opposition groups still hold several towns.