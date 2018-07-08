Israel charged a detained Turkish tourist, Ebru Ozkan on Sunday with helping smuggle money and packages to Palestinian group Hamas, in a case that has angered Ankara, which has vowed to retaliate.

Ozkan, 27, has been held since last month when she was detained trying to board a flight in Tel Aviv. One of the charges she faces is for smuggling five bottles of perfume, which her lawyer ridiculed as trivial, saying she should be released.

Ozkan was led, manacled, to the dock in an Israeli military court on the boundary with the occupied West Bank, where she was indicted on two counts of acting in the service of a proscribed group, one count of transferring money for enemy agents, and one count of threatening public order.

If convicted, she could face several years in jail.

Though she is accused of having also brought other items, prosecutors put at the top of the list her smuggling of five bottles of perfume to be sold to raise funds for Hamas.

In response to that charge, her lawyer Omara Khamaisi told Reuters outside the court: "Come on, really?"

"I think that in this the case the decision will ultimately be a brave one - to release her, I hope."