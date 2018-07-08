Brazilian Judge Sergio Moro stymied another judge's effort on Sunday to release jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, highlighting the legal battle around the country's most popular politician ahead of this year's presidential election.

Moro, who sent Lula to prison in April for a bribery conviction, said that the appeals court judge lacked authority to issue an order freeing the former president for campaigning in the run-up to the October vote.

Polls suggest the leftist icon could win a third term, but Brazilian electoral law forbids politicians from running for office within eight years of being found guilty of a crime.

Still, an electoral court may not issue a final ruling barring Lula from the presidential race until next month. Sunday's legal back-and-forth may encourage supporters holding out hope that he can still return to unite Brazil's left.

Appeals court Judge Rogerio Favreto, who served in the Justice Ministry under Lula and was appointed by his handpicked successor, said in his order that for now the former president should have the same conditions to campaign as other candidates.