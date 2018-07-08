WORLD
2 MIN READ
Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Oz visits Syria’s Azaz
Mehmet Oz visited Syria's northwestern Azaz region on Sunday and examined children there under a programme by Turkish prime minister's Disaster Relief Agency.
Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Oz visits Syria’s Azaz
A Syrian kid kisses Mehmet Oz during his visit to Syria's northwestern Azaz region on July 08, 2018. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın, Alican Tekingunduz
July 8, 2018

Renowned Turkish-American cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Mehmet Oz visited Syria's northwestern Azaz region on Sunday to examine children, who were affected by bombings.

Coming to Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province under a program by Turkish Prime Ministry's Disaster Relief Agency, Oz, headed to Syria from Oncupinar Customs' Gate.

Oz, who is widely known by his television program "The Dr Oz Show" that has won several Daytime Emmy Awards, visited schools and hospitals that were built by Turkish government's support.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic has more. 

During his visit, the cardiac surgeon also examined the 13-year-old boy Musenna Asi, who suffered injuries after his house in Deyr Ezzor was bombed.

RECOMMENDED

Giving presents to children, Oz also examined the 12-year-old girl Zeynep, who has a hole in her heart.

"There are thousands of children here," Dr Oz said, adding, "Adults are trying to move on with their lives but if we do not help Syria, we will suffer the consequences. These children may become doctors, lawyers in the future or may become people that we do not want them to be. We must help them."

He also said Turkey was the only solution for the injured children there to survive.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato