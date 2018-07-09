Turkey has started importing potatoes from its war-torn neighbour Syria, in a move that is seen benefitting people of both countries.

The imports have reduced potato prices on the Turkish side of the border, and the incentive to increase potato production in Syria has gone up.

"Now after Turkey opened the doors for trade we feel like our potatoes have a chance to go anywhere in the world," said Mahmoudi Mohammad, owner of a farm in a town of Al Rai in northern Syria.