After a shocking 2-0 loss to South Korea, the German national football team was knocked out in the first round of the World Cup, for only the second time in history.

A message that shook the German media landscape. The negative headlines with lurid titles like "Disgrace" or "Downfall" went online the same evening. As an accompaniment to the defeat, masses of photos of a certain football player were used: Mesut Ozil.

That was not a random choice. There has been an obsessive preoccupation with German national players Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan in the last weeks.

The reason behind the media frenzy was a photo of the two footballers I mentioned, with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at an event in London in early May.

Erdogan is a target for the German media where there's a consensus that he's an authoritarian figure. Every alleged grievance in Turkey is personally associated with Erdogan, and "the opposition"—unlike him and the government—is regarded as a prime example of democracy.

Therefore, it was not surprising that Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan became an object of a scandal after the photo. Deutschlandfunk radio attested that they have "no brains" and the daily newspaper Tagesschau daily speaks of a "scandal".

It wasn't just the media, politicians also went on the attack; far-right AfD leader, Alice Weidel, demanded that the two players be removed from the squad; Green member of the Bundestag Cem Ozdemir said that the players should look up "rule of law and democracy"; and the parliamentary director of the CSU in the Bundestag, Stefan Muller, accused the two players of being "exploited".

The alleged scandal begins with ignorance. Gross negligence in reporting continues to this day and unverified "facts" have nestled themselves in the judgement making process.

A popular argument is that Ozil and Gundogan interfered purposefully in the AK Party election campaign. Germany's mainstream daily Die Welt called the meeting an "election campaign aid." The meeting is presented like an explicit election campaign event.

It was an event of the Turkish foundation "Turken" in London. Among other activities and services, the foundation awards scholarships. The date of the recurring evening event is always in Ramadan. The date had already been set when it had not yet been decided that there would be a new election. The meeting with Erdogan took place on the sidelines, all three were invited as guests.

When it comes to Turkey, other standards generally apply in the German media. It is nothing new to work with bad, tendentious translations. This also has a special role to play in this case.

Gundogan's signed jersey, gifted to Erdogan, was turned into a scandal: "My president" had been written on it.

Translated directly, that was the case, yes. However, anyone who speaks Turkish knows that this is the way to express a respectful address in Turkish.

These representations are probably in direct connection with the subsequent reception by German fans during the World Cup. Whenever Ozil's or Gundogan's names were called, the German fans booed their own players.

"Ozil is not comfortable in the DFB jersey," the mainstream German daily, the Bild higlighted, quoting former football German captain Lothar Matthaeus.

"Ozil has body language like a dead frog," was a headline in the Koln Express newspaper, "You can't bring Ozil," said another newspaper.

The boundaries between legitimate criticism of a player's performance and poorly veiled racism were blurred. If you read between the lines, the common message was: "the foreigner is not one of us."

Of course, the discussion about Ozil and Gundogan did not pass the team. "I see it in such a way that the whole debate around Mesut and Ilkay was a feast." Players stressed several times that the debate should be checked off. Coach Joachim Loew has repeatedly expressed solidarity with the two midfielders.

It didn't change anything. And Ozil became the one to blame after the German team failed spectacularly. Photos of him dominated the lead stories of the German defeat and his performance was judged harshly, despite Ozil creating seven chances in the match against South Korea.