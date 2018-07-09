Two Reuters reporters accused of breaking Myanmar's secrecy law during their reporting of a Rohingya massacre must face trial, a judge said on Monday, in a ruling swiftly decried as a "black day" for press freedom in the country.

Myanmar nationals Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were arrested in December and accused of possessing leaked sensitive material linked to security operations in crisis-hit Rakhine state, killing scores and displacing over 700,000 Rohingya to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The pair, who have been held in custody for nearly seven months of pre-trial hearings, were both "charged under the state secrets act," Judge Ye Lwin told the court in Yangon, setting a first court date for July 16.

If convicted the two could face up to 14 years in prison under the colonial-era law.

Reuters seeks dismissal of case

Reuters said the pair are innocent and were simply doing their job by reporting on a massacre of Rohingya Muslims in September, and has urged the court to dismiss the case.

"These Reuters journalists were doing their jobs in an independent and impartial way, and there are no facts or evidence to suggest that they’ve done anything wrong or broken any law," Stephen J Adler, Reuters president and editor-in-chief, said in a statement.

But Judge Ye Lwin decided the prosecution had shown enough proof that the men were "collecting evidence" from state officials to allow the case to proceed to trial.