President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday took the oath of office as Turkey's first executive president.

Erdogan was elected on June 24 in a vote marking Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.59 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins looks back at Erdogan's political career.

'President of 81 million'

Turkey is making a fresh start after the country officially switched to a new presidential system of government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his inaugural address on Monday.

Speaking to a host of Turkish and foreign dignitaries at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “With a presidential system of government, we are moving to a new system of government which is far beyond our almost 150-year-quest for democracy and what we have experienced through the history of our 95-year-old republic.”

He added that Turkey is leaving behind a system which cost the country politically, socially, and economically.

“We will try to be worthy of our nation with the awareness that we are the president not only of those who voted for us, but all 81 million” citizens of Turkey, Erdogan said.

The president said the new system makes the marginalisation, persecution, and alienation of people a thing of the past.

He added that in the new era Turkey would go further in every area, including democracy, fundamental rights, freedoms, the economy, and large investments.

Erdogan vowed they would work to grow and strengthen Turkey in line with the promises given to the public.

"We will strengthen Turkey in all areas, including the defence industry and border security,” he said.

The president also said the first cabinet under the new system will convene on Friday.

TRT World's Rachael Ruble has more.