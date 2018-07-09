It has become a grizzly routine for me to browse social media and come across pictures of dead Syrian children on my newsfeed. Over the past seven years, from the safety of Edinburgh, I’ve seen it all – severed limbs, charred remains, melting skin and, most recently, the lifeless body of a Syrian child who had been decapitated via a Russian airstrike.

This ought to make the heavens darken, so to speak. It ought to arouse so much outrage among us - the privileged - that we fill up the streets and demand this daily murder to end.

But it has been met with silence and, most chillingly, indifference. For the violence in Syria—outside of small bursts of international attention usually sparked by chemical weapons atrocities—exists outside the consciousness of most of the world.

Thanks to the World Cup, the genocide in Syria—driven so decisively by Iran and Russia on behalf of Assad’s rump state—has fallen further down the rungs of the collective global attention span, and will be effectively normalised. Putin’s Russia is playing host, and the tournament draws around an estimated 4 billion global viewers.

If you thought the silence or indifference or active support that surrounds the war in Syria and Russia’s role within it was bad enough, just wait until you get a load of the propaganda assault of the Russian state. Robbie Williams, of all people, who headlined the opening ceremony, said will be ‘an unforgettable show’, as he gushed about how much he loves Russia. It’s rather lacklustre team somehow managed to make it to the quarter-final stages of the tournament – another great PR coup for Putin.

The most obvious point of comparison of the World Cup being held in Putin’s Russia is Nazi Germany’s holding of the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

In this sense, one might be tempted to conjure Marx’s famous statement about historic events repeating first as tragedy and then as farce, but there is nothing farcical about the effectiveness of a propaganda coup like hosting the World Cup regarding Russia’s fascistic global ambitions.

The silence surrounding Russia’s intervention in Syria was always a sign that Russian imperialism was winning, but Russia’s World Cup will lead to a new level of normalisation for its brutally sinister geopolitical agenda.

Imagine the outrage of particularly the global left if this was any other country than Russia? Imagine if the US had held the World Cup during the Iraq war? There would be rightful outrage – campaigns and protests. In fact, think of the rightful indignation when it was announced that Eurovision would be held in Jerusalem, given Israel’s illegal occupation and annexation - or the logic of boycotting nations committing active human rights abuses in general.

Why is this not applied to Russia, which is one of the main participants in the first genocide of the 21st Century and, domestically speaking an egregious violator of human rights?

Yes, there exists a host of international sanctions that literally have zero effect in terms of shifting Putin’s policy, but what about organic solidarity or opposition to Russia’s genocidal, revanchist imperialist machinations?

The tragic reality is that Russian fascism navigates itself essentially unhindered through an ocean of blood in Syria, while it casts its menacing shadow over European capitals with little to no popular resistance. It is the first country since Nazi Germany to annex part of another European country, when it reacted to the peaceful overthrow of the pro-Russia puppet president in Ukraine by annexing Crimea and waging a proxy war against the rest of Ukraine.

In fact, there exists, as has been covered extensively, a very deliberately cultivated distortion, woven through pro-Russia propaganda outlets, where Russia is cast as a victim of western aggression and a bastion of truth against western lies.

In the UK, the reaction to Russia’s chemical weapons attack in Salisbury, targeting a Russian defector was already muted, but now, over four months later, two more people have been stricken by Novichok, the chemical agent used by Russia in the attack, with one of them passing away.

The news of Russian links to funding the Brexit Leave campaign are buried away in the minutes of select committees and articles that most people won’t read, in the same way that the revelation that 6,000 Russian twitter accounts had been mysteriously mobilised to support Corbyn’s Labour at the last UK general election has scarcely penetrated public consciousness.

Authoritarian International

Across all of Europe and around the globe, Russia is launching increasingly bold attacks on the already fractured liberal democratic order. This is not hyperbole. This is not ‘Russophobia’.

Russia has, over the past few decades, not just simply began to reassert itself after the humiliating collapse of the Soviet empire, but it is now actively attempting to shape world order in its own image. An order of authoritarianism and anti-egalitarianism – an order that is being sealed by the genocide in Syria. It’s among the killing fields of Syria, the devastated urban landscapes of East Ghouta, Aleppo and Homs, annihilated by Russian missiles, artillery shells, white phosphorous munitions and cluster bombs, that Russia is hammering out its new world order.

Russia is not a normal country. Leaving aside its role as the head of the growing Authoritarian International, this is a country that celebrated the birthday of Putin by firing cruise missiles from the Caspian into civilian areas of what was then Free Aleppo. It’s a nation gripped by an ultra-militaristic, chauvinistic, mentality.