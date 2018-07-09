Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit on Monday over Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to leave the European Union, the second resignation in a day leaving the British leader's Brexit plans all but in tatters.

After a day when the foreign secretary cancelled meetings for crisis talks at his official residence in central London, Johnson decided to walk from his job – just hours after May's Brexit minister David Davis did the same in protest at her plans.

May replaced Davis with another Brexit campaigner, junior minister Dominic Raab.

"This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary," May's spokesman said in a statement.

"His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work."

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from London.

Johnson: May flies white flags of surrender

In his resignation letter, Johnson accused May of flying "white flags" of surrender in negotiations with the European Union.