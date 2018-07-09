The health of five people still trapped inside a flooded Thai cave was "still good", the head of the rescue mission said on Monday, after confirming that four more boys were brought out safely from the cave complex.

All four were transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where they are currently being monitored.

A 12-member football squad and their coach were trapped inside the Tham Luang caves for more than two weeks. Eight have been rescued so far in an operation that began on Sunday.

The operation on Monday went more smoothly than on Sunday and took two hours less as the practice became more refined, rescue chief, Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit make up the main team guiding the boys to safety through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday.

Narongsak said that the "same multinational team" that went into the cave on Sunday to retrieve the first four boys was deployed on Monday.

TRT World's John Joe Reagan reports from Chiang Rai.