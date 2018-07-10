WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber kills at least 12 in Afghan city of Jalalabad
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, with provincial official Sohrab Qaderi saying, "most of the victims were children, who were working in a car wash close to the suicide bombing site."
Suicide bomber kills at least 12 in Afghan city of Jalalabad
An Afghan policeman inspects damaged vehicles after a suicide attack in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 10, 2018. / Reuters
By Hilal Yildirim, Gizem Taşkın
July 10, 2018

A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 12 people, including several children, on Tuesday, in an attack in the eastern city of Jalalabad claimed by Daesh.

The attacker detonated his explosives near a petrol pump, killing two officials working for Afghanistan's intelligence agency, and sparking a big fire.

Ten civilians, including children, were killed.

"Most of the victims were children who were working in a car wash," said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council.

Officials said they were trying to identify charred bodies of children. Eight cars were burnt in the explosion.

Daesh claimed the attack in a statement on their Amaq news agency.

RECOMMENDED

Inamullah Miakhel, a spokesman for the provincial health department, said five wounded people were taken to a hospital.

Last week,  suicide bomber from Daesh targeted Afghanistan’s Sikh minority in Jalalabad, killing 13 members of the community.

Attacks by Daesh are being launched at a time when the US and Afghan special forces are trying to end the militants' control of a remote district in Nangarhar province where they have their main stronghold.

Jalalabad is the capital of the province.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato