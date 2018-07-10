Dozens of immigrant children will be released from a detention centre and reunited with their parents on Tuesday.

A government lawyer said Monday at least 54 children under the age of five would join their parents by a court-ordered deadline, only about half the 100 or so children covered by the order.

Parents in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody "for the most part" were being taken to locations near their children and the families would be released, Justice Department attorney Sarah Fabian said in court.

The administration of US President Donald Trump, whom critics blame for the crisis, was working on final background checks for another five children ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Locations would not be publicly disclosed, but children have been sent to shelters across the country, Fabian said.

More than 2,000 children were separated from their parents by US immigration authorities at the border this spring before President Donald Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry.

'Under 3,000' separated children

Last week, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said there were "under 3,000" separated children in all.

Late last month, US District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under five with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children.

The 30-day deadline is up on July 26.