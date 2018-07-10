European Council President Donald Tusk is suggesting US President Donald Trump remember who his allies are as Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Before taking off for Brussels, Trump again chided fellow NATO members for not contributing enough to the alliance while maintaining a trade surplus with the United States, his latest reprimand on issues that are straining transatlantic relations.

Speaking as he signed a joint EU-NATO declaration on Tuesday with alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Tusk said in a message to Trump that "it is always worth knowing who is your strategic friend and who is your strategic problem."

"Dear America, appreciate your allies, after all you don't have that many," Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, said after a signing statement on co-operation between the EU and the NATO.

"Today, Europeans (collectively) spend on defence many times more than Russia, and as much as China." He said that money went towards both US and European security when the United States regards Russia and China as threats.

Tusk also urged the Europeans to increase spending as they had promised.

Many US presidents have urged European governments to spend more on their militaries. But Trump has intensified the demands to such an extent that allies worry it could damage NATO morale and play into the hands of Putin, whom they accuse of trying to divide and destabilise the West.

Trump meets Putin on July 16.