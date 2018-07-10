On Friday, almost 13 million people in France watched Les Bleus eliminate Edinson Cavani’s Uruguay team.

Following the French team’s amazing performances in both the quarter final and the round of 16 thriller against Argentina, many in France are looking forward to the big contest with Belgium in tonight's semi-final, a formidable foe also known as “Les Diables rouges.”

Should the French win this year’s World Cup, it will largely be done in spite of the criticism of the team's multiracial composition from far-right politicians.

For example Jean-Marie Le Pen, the 90-year-old founder of the National Front, said the country’s multiracial team doesn’t fit the national identity.

During the 2006 World Cup, he claimed that “there is an exaggerated proportion of multiracial players on the French national team”.

And in 2016, Marion Le Pen, granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, said that "Karim Benzema should go back to Algeria" after the Real Madrid striker claimed his love for Algeria, his parents’ country.

Those who support the conservatives, share similar feelings about the migrants — no matter what their achievements.

Jean Philippe, a former National Front activist and IT manager near the city of Lyon, told TRT World that 16 out of 23 players in the French team "come from Africa” and that the French team is the “6th African team in the (World)Cup.”

Jean was once an “ultra”, a label given to fanatic and dedicated fans of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Now, though, he “feels closer to the Russian or Croatian teams than the French team.”

“The French team represents a fantasy, not the real country. Can you imagine a black Japanese team?” he asks.

"This roster is a way to foster the ideology of immigration in a country where almost 80 percent people reject migrants!”

Although he recognises and even comes “to appreciate Nigerian or Senegalese team,” he refuses “to support an African-French team. Everyone (should) stay in their own home!”

For some people, French players such as Killian Mbappé, Nabil Fekir and Paul Pogba are not considered as French as Antoine Griezmann or Olivier Giroud.

Because of their African forbearers, they are not seen as having rights to claim ownership of tri-colour flag.

The dynamics, however, are more complicated than just anti and pro-immigrant positions. Although, for example, Kylian Mbappé was raised by an Algerian mother and a Cameroonian-father in Bondy (a Paris working-class suburbs), he is held up as a dazzling symbol of French talent, garnering praise from figures across the political spectrum.

Even Marine Le Pen, the current leader of the National Front, tweeted her support for the French team after they won against Uruguay, reflecting a more nuanced discussion.

The day they stood together

In France, nobody has forgotten the evening of July 12th in 1998, when 1.5 million people gathered on the Parisian Champs-Elysées and across the country, celebrating the French team’s victory in the World Cup.

French multiculturalism was hailed, as the crowds chanted: “la France, black, blanc, beur”.

As the country gets ready for their semifinal, the possibility of a repeat of the victory in 98 has begun to emerge.

Razik Metiche, 35, an author of Algerian background, predicts “a second episode of 1998” which he says could send a positive message on multiculturalism.

“Look at Raymond Kopa, a French footballer with Polish background who passed away in 2017. His journey speaks to everyone.”

However, Metiche also knows that “politicians use football as a way to put a mask on what they can not sort out: unemployment, racism, discriminations…”

But the joy seen in 1998 was short-lived lasting only a summer, with the rifts only papered over. So would a French victory in this year’s World Cup help transcend racial barriers this time?

Nabil Djellit, a famous French sports reporter with over 200 000 followers on Twitter, regularly stirs debate with his views. “We expect them to take up the struggle against racism but that is not their role as footballers,” explains Djellit.

As a journalist with an Algerian background, he has a firm grasp of the political and social issues around football in France.

“The French team is a way for France to take a look in the mirror. Even if most of the players grew up in working class areas and are of African descent, they are now powerful, rich and famous.

"But, this team represents only a handful. In others words, they are the embodiment of an anomaly, in comparison to the rest of minorities.”

Whether it be Mbappe or Blaise Matuidi, or any of the other French players of migrant background, they reflect a global image of minorities but “they don’t have to carry that torch individually," Nabil Djellit said.