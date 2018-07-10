Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Italian champions Juventus from Real Madrid, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record $106.27 million (80 million pounds), is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

"For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its greatest symbols and a unique reference for the generations to come," European champions Real said, adding that Ronaldo had asked to be transferred. "Real Madrid will always be his home."

Italian football club Juventus said they are paying Real Madrid $117 million (100 million euros) for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The contract for the Portugese star is for 4 years, until the end of June 2022, Juventus said.