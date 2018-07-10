WORLD
2 MIN READ
Srebrenica: the 'town of ghosts'
More than two decades after the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Srebrenica is called a "town of ghosts," or a "forgotten town," where reconstruction has been very slow, investments are rare, and unemployment runs high.
Srebrenica: the 'town of ghosts'
An aerial view of the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 20, 2015. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
July 10, 2018

More than two decades after the genocide, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Srebrenica is called a "town of ghosts," or a "forgotten town," that today remains divided by its history. 

Only 7,000 people are registered in the municipality which once had 37,000 inhabitants, and only hundreds actually live in the town. 

The reconstruction is very slow, investments are rare, unemployment high. In Srebrenica, there is no cinema, no theater, no bakery, no butcher's shop, no cobbler, no watchmaker. 

RECOMMENDED

And while most people try to leave the town, Haris and Radomirka Alic, despite of all difficulties they face for being a mixed couple, decided to stay and open a pastry shop.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee sent us this report

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order