Thai rescue officials on Tuesday said the last of the 12 boys and their football coach were brought out from a flooded cave in the north of the country.

The last two meant five people were rescued on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, three more people were brought out, officials said, bringing to 11 at that point the number saved and raising hopes all members of the young football team who became trapped 18 days ago would survive.

The last two were evacuated through a claustrophobic network of tunnels that in some places were completely filled with water.

The hoped-for final chapter ended an ordeal that has gripped the world came after elite foreign divers and Thai Navy SEALs escorted eight members of the "Wild Boars" football team out of the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand on Sunday and Monday.

The 12 boys, aged from 11 to 16, and their coach, ventured into the cave on June 23 after football practice and got caught deep inside when heavy rains caused flooding that trapped them on a muddy ledge.

They spent nine harrowing days trapped in darkness until two British divers found them.

TRT World's John Joe Regan has more from Chang Rai province where the rescue took place.

Death of a volunteer

Authorities then struggled to devise a safe plan to get them out, mulling ideas such as drilling holes into the mountain or waiting months until monsoon rains ended and they could walk out.

With oxygen levels in their chamber falling to dangerous levels and complete flooding of the cave system possible, rescuers pushed ahead with the least-worst option of having divers escort them out through the extremely narrow and water-filled tunnels.

During the multinational rescue operation, Samarn Kunan, 38, a former member of the Thai SEAL team, died inside the cave on Friday (July 6).

Kunan and a fellow volunteer were on their way back from placing oxygen tanks deep inside the cave when he fell unconscious and efforts by his partner to resuscitate him were futile, the SEAL unit said.

Three members of the SEAL unit and an army doctor, who has stayed with the boys since they were found, were the last people due to come out of the cave, the unit said later.

Psychological trauma

Experts had warned of possible long-lasting damage from the ordeal, either through psychological trauma or infections caught in the cave.

Jesada said the group had been given x-rays and blood tests, adding that two presented suspected symptoms of pneumonia but were given antibiotics and were "in a normal state."

All eyes on the operation

The ups and downs of the rescue bid has entranced Thailand and also fixated a global audience, drawing support from celebrities as varied as US President Donald Trump, football star Lionel Messi and tech guru Elon Musk.

The emergence of the second batch of four boys on Monday evening was greeted with a simple "Hooyah" by the SEAL team on their Facebook page, an exclamation that lit up Thai social media.

Positive medical reports on the rescued group further fueled the sense of joy and optimism.