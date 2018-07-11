A Munich court has found the main defendant in a high-profile neo-Nazi trial guilty of murder over the killing of 10 people, most of them migrants gunned down between 2000 and 2007 in a case that shocked Germany.

The ten killed were eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek and a German policewoman.

Judges on Wednesday sentenced Zschaepe to life in prison for her role in the murders.

TRT World’sAssed Baig reports from Munich.

The 43-year-old was arrested in 2011, shortly after her two accomplices were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Together with the men, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, she had formed the National Socialist Underground (NSU), which pursued an ideology of white racial supremacy by targeting migrants, mostly of Turkish origin.

Turkey criticises NSU verdict