Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's military commander on Wednesday opened a major conference with representatives of ethnic minority groups in the hope of reaching lasting peace after seven decades of strained relations and armed conflict.

The third session of the 21st Century Panglong Conference is scheduled to last for five days and follows meetings held in August 2016 and May 2017.

Those sessions failed to make much headway in resolving differences between the government, the military and ethnic rebel groups seeking greater autonomy.

Since 2015, the government has promoted a ceasefire agreement that several ethnic minority groups have signed.

Rebels groups wary of deal

However, some other major rebel groups, especially in the country's north, are wary of committing to the deal until political terms are made clearer.

The event is named after the original 1947 conference convened by Suu Kyi's father, General Aung San, who was head of an interim government while his country – then called Burma – prepared for independence from Britain.

An agreement brokered by Aung San and signed by several major ethnic minority groups granted minorities significant autonomy and the right to secede if they joined a post-independence federal union.