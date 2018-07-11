A flotilla of small boats is slowly making its way towards the coast of the Gaza Strip.

On board are activists from around the world trying to raise awareness about an Israeli blockade of Gaza that's been in place for more than 10 years. Today, 80 percent of people there rely on humanitarian aid to survive.

The ship is called Al Awda, meaning the return in Arabic. It started its journey in Norway.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings is on board one of the ships. He explains why it's a journey that carries a great deal of risk.