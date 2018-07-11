WORLD
Egypt seeks to curb overpopulation with 'Two is Enough' project
The Arab nation hopes to convince families they don't have to have more than two children, but many parents and would be parents are not convinced. The plans is backed by the UN and US.
With its population reaching 94 million people and a baby born every 15 seconds, Egypt is trying to convince people to have fewer children. / AP Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
July 11, 2018

July 11 is World Population Day. It's a UN initiative every year that draws attention to issues associated with the world's growing population.

This year, it focuses on reproductive rights.

In Egypt, where the population is reaching 94 million people and a baby is born every 15 seconds, the government has launched an initiative aimed at keeping the rising population in check. 

The programme is called "Two is Enough" and the government hopes to convince families they don't have to have more than two children. It has the backing of the UN and the United States.

But, asTRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi tells us, ordinary people have their own ideas about what is best for them and their families.

SOURCE:TRT World
