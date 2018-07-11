Following France's win against Belgium, Croatia and England will square off against each other on Wednesday to determine which team will face France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final match in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

It has been two decades since Croatia last played in the World Cup semi-finals, and 28 years since England made the final four.

Croatia has never advanced to the championship match. The wait for England to reach a second final dates back to 1966, when it won the World Cup for the only time.

England has four wins, two losses and a draw in games against Croatia dating back to 1996. The teams have not met since qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, when England won 4-1 in Zagreb and 5-1 at Wembley Stadium.

'Football's coming home'

England fans are confident they are closer than ever to regaining the World Cup.

The Lightning Seeds "Three Lions," England's official song when it hosted the 1996 European Championship, with its repeated chorus of "football's coming home" has hit No 5 this week on YouTube UK's top music videos charts with more than two million views on the day of England's last match.

England coach Gareth Southgate missed a penalty kick in the semi-finals of that tournament in 1996 and said he couldn't listen to the song for 20 years.