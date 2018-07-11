Police on Wednesday detained a controversial cult leader and were seeking hundreds of people linked to him for alleged crimes including forming a criminal gang, fraud, blackmail sexual abuse and political and military espionage.

Istanbul police said warrants were issued against Adnan Oktar and 234 of his followers and that financial crime units were carrying out operations in Istanbul and four other cities to detain them.

Oktar was detained in his villa in Istanbul's upmarket Cengelkoy district while preparing to flee, Anadolu Agency reported.

Video footage showed Oktar and other suspects being escorted to a hospital for medical checks before being questioned by police. The news agency said 166 of the suspects had been detained so far.

Police said accusations against Oktar and his group include forming a gang with criminal intent, sexual abuse of minors, sexual assault, kidnapping, blackmail, fraud, money laundering and exploitation of religious sentiments.

A court ordered that the property of all suspects be seized and government trustees appointed to companies, foundations and associations, according to Anadolu Agency.