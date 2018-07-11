Residents shovelled mud and debris to clear streets so they could get out for food and other supplies on Wednesday in areas of western Japan hard hit by landslides and flooding that still swamped some areas.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited an evacuation centre in the city of Kurashiki in Okayama prefecture, where more than 40 of the 176 victims died.

He ducked in front of an elderly woman sitting on the floor, and pledged to her that his government would do its utmost to bring back her ordinary life as soon as possible.

About 200 residents were taking refuge at the shelter he visited.

TRT World'sMhairi Beveridge reports.

Tens of thousands of rescue and recovery workers and volunteers were searching for people still missing.

In areas where search-and-rescue operations had ended, construction workers and residents worked in neighborhoods to clear mud and debris and restore vehicle access to the outside and get supplies and food.

In Hiroshima's Asakita ward, resident Nobuaki Hyuga walked to a neighborhood convenience store but could only find ice cream and juices, so he had to go further to find bread and other foods. "We are cut off from the road and we can't go anywhere by car," Hyuga said.