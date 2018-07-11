President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended his first major international event since his re-election, the opening ceremony of the NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

The two-day NATO summit kicked off with the attendance of 29 NATO heads of state and government to discuss increased defence spending, the fight against terrorism and modernising the alliance's command structure.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hosted an official welcome ceremony for the leaders in the Agora area at the entrance of NATO Headquarters.

After the ceremony, 29 NATO heads of state and government also visited an exhibition on the organisation’s history and activities along with Stoltenberg.

The summit is set to review steps to adapt NATO to current security threats, as well as exchange views on threats to Euro-Atlantic security, the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a session held with the attendance of Georgia and Ukraine’s heads of state, improving relations between NATO and those countries will be discussed, it said.

Additionally, the matters pertaining to ongoing tension between the EU and the US, moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, Iran and climate agreements are expected to be discussed in the summit.

The alliance is also expected to affirm its support to Afghanistan.

The summit will also affirm NATO’s “open-door policy” in the Euro-Atlantic region for peace and stability.

Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the summit's sidelines.