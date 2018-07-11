Kevin Anderson produced an astonishing fightback from two sets down to beat eight-time champion Roger Federer 2-6 6-7(5) 7-5 6-4 13-11 in a quarter-final cliffhanger at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The South African's hopes looked forlorn as Federer skipped through the opening two sets on Court One with his usual panache, but he turned the match on its head to cause the biggest shock yet in a tournament full of upsets.

It was his first win against Federer at the fifth attempt and means he is the first player representing South Africa to reach the semi-final here since Kevin Curren in 1983.

Eighth-seed Anderson, 32, saved a match point in the 10th game of the third set and grew in confidence against an increasingly-ragged Federer who had won the first set in 26 minutes.

He won the third set to snap Federer's 34-set winning streak at Wimbledon, and Federer was clearly shaken as Anderson dominated the fourth set to drag the 20-times Grand Slam champion into a decider.

Six times Anderson was required to hold serve to stay alive and each time he was equal to the task.

Federer eventually cracked at 11-11, double-faulting to hand Anderson a break point that he converted when the defending champion hit a weary-looking forehand halfway up the net.

Anderson stayed cool and sealed victory on his first match point with a powerful first serve which Federer could only return into the tramlines.

He will come up against another big hitter in the semi-finals -- American John Isner.

Isner reached his first Grand Slam semi-final as he beat Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7(5) 7-6(7) 6-4 6-3 in a clash of the giants at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old saved a set point in the second set tiebreak to avoid going two sets down and then took control of the match to continue his dream run at the All England Club after years of unrewarded toil on the grasscourts.

Ninth seed Isner has taken 41 Grand Slams to reach his first semi-final -- one less than compatriot Sam Querrey who reached the milestone a year ago at Wimbledon.

It was a case of down but definitely not out as a Rafael Nadal kept picking himself off a slippery and dusty Centre Court surface to storm into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a pulsating 7-5 6-7(7) 4-6 6-4 6-4 over Juan Martin del Potro.