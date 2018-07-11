WORLD
Irish Senate backs bill banning Israeli settlement goods
The measure that seeks to ban the import of West Bank settlement products must still pass several hurdles before becoming law.
A Palestinian protester in front of the Israeli settlement of Qadumim (Kedumim) on December 9, 2016 / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
July 11, 2018

The Irish Senate has voted in favour of a bill seeking to ban the import of West Bank settlement products — a measure that still must pass several hurdles before becoming law.

The bill aims to make it an offence to import or sell goods or services from Israeli settlements. If passed, Ireland would become the first European country to ban settlement goods.

Senators voted 25 to 20 on Wednesday in favor of the proposal, which still needs to be debated and voted on in Parliament's Lower House. That is expected to take months.

The Irish government strongly opposes the measure, saying there should be a common European Union response.

In a statement, Israel's Foreign Ministry criticised the Irish Senate for supporting "a populist, dangerous and extremist anti-Israel boycott initiative."

SOURCE:AP
