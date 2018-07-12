Israeli forces attacked Syrian regime military positions near the Golan Heights border in the early hours of Thursday, causing limited damage, Syrian state media said.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it hit three targets in retaliation for an incursion on Wednesday of a Syrian drone which was shot down over northern Israel.

"The IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) holds the Syrian regime accountable for the actions carried out in its territory and warns it from further action against Israeli forces," the Israeli statement said.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic has this report from Gaziantep

Israeli-issued black-and-white surveillance footage showing missiles hitting what appeared to be a hut, a two-storey structure and a five-storey structure amid hilly terrain.

Syrian regime media said the positions targeted on Thursday were near Hader village in Quneitra province, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.