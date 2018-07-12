Can you tell how your friend is feeling just by hearing their voice in a phone call?

Most likely. It's hard to articulate how we do that, it's just one of those things.

The reality is that our voice contains information well beyond the content of our speech. Unless you’re listening to a certain politician, then the content does not contain much information either. But let's not go there...

So. With the emergence of voice assistants, we are getting closer to a world where the Siris, the Alexas and Google Assistants will all be able to tell if you are upset, sick, depressed or about to get a divorce. What? But how ready are we really for a future where “Her” is not just a movie plot, but a real summer wedding you attend?

Voice Analysis: What We Know Now

With every new study, we are decoding more information in the human voice. Researchers now know that when we speak, our voice includes information about our mental, and physical health and even the health of our romantic relationship(s).

Changes in the tempo of your voice could be significant markers of depression. Other qualities in your voice undetectable to human ears could give doctors clues about your coronary health or the likelihood of you getting Parkinson's disease.

And – this is a little frightening – 'information' in your voice can even tell you if your relationship will last. In a study published last year, computers analysed the voices of couples in therapy over two years without understanding the content of their speech. But, they were able to predict with 79.6% accuracy which couples would end up divorced! A bit worrisome given that those we rely on today – human psychologists – were correct in only 75.6% of the cases.

Turns out, what was said between the lines was more telling. Just imagine how awkward it will be if Alexa recommends you the top-ranked divorce attorney in your city when all you asked was: “Top-ranked Mexican restaurants nearby.” Something is getting unplugged for good.

Voice Tech: Where We Are Today

Before we dive deep into the pool of possibilities, let’s take a look at the current state of the voice assistants.

The market for them is growing rapidly and they’re readily available on our smartphones, for our homes, in our offices, and cars. It is not a stretch to say that they will be an integral part of our lives in the future. For many people they already are. However, they are still a few, slight adjustments away from being totally useful.

For instance, voice assistants are still quite bad at understanding context. They have no clue why the user asks a certain question and how it relates to their previous inquiries.

Another challenge is that our world is still not as connected as tech companies would like it to be, making it less useful for users to control their tools and environment.

Finally, all the major voice assistants belong to Silicon Valley giants: Google, Amazon, and Apple. Google, with its multilingual expansion, and Amazon, with its shopping focus, are the major players in this arena. So, they're interested in greater connectivity. But why? To better connect us is not an answer, it's a tautology. But that's what most of their arguments seem to amount to. We suspect money – theirs not ours – might have something to do with it...

Voice Tech: Where We May Be Headed

Regardless. If the roadblocks mentioned above can be overcome, an interesting future awaits us. An all connected world, where your voice assistant has real time access to all of your online activity and can tell how you feel only from the tone of your voice might sound creepy. And it is.