An international rights group has called for an investigation into alleged disappearances, torture and possible deaths in detention facilities run by the United Arab Emirates and its allied militias in southern Yemen as potential war crimes.

Amnesty International’s call comes months after The Associated Press reported that the UAE and allied militias were running a network of secret detention facilities where torture and abuses were widespread, outside the control of Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government.

'Only God knows if he is alive'

In a report titled “God only knows if he’s alive,” Amnesty said it documented “egregious violations going unchecked, including systemic enforced disappearance and torture and other ill-treatment amounting to war crimes.”

The UAE issued a statement on Thursday promptly rejecting Amnesty’s report, describing it as “politically motivated to undermine” Emirati efforts as part of the Saudi-led coalition in support of the Yemeni government.

In Yemen’s three-year-old civil war, the UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, who have taken over most of the country’s north. Ostensibly, the Emiratis and Hadi’s government are allies in the fight, but tensions between them have been high.

The UAE has built up militias across southern Yemen that government officials say are only loyal to the Emiratis. Those forces have taken over wide swathes of territory in the south, including towns and cities.

Amnesty said that these militias were “created, trained, equipped and financed” by the UAE and are “operating outside the command of their own government.” The Emiratis, it added, have also built alliances with Yemeni security officials that bypass the Yemeni government.

The UAE has repeatedly denied it is involved in unlawful detention practices in Yemen. On Sunday, Anwar Gargash, the UAE state minister for foreign affairs, dismissed reports that his country controls prisons as “fake news.” Amnesty said the denials come “despite all the evidence to the contrary.”

Amnesty said it investigated the cases of 51 men allegedly detained by UAE-backed militias between March 2016 and May 2018 in Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Hadramawt and Shabwa provinces. It said most of the cases involved forced disappearances, and 19 of the men remain missing.