If you don’t count border clashes between Pakistan and India, it’s impossible to cite a single example of a national military attacking the sovereignty of a nuclear-armed state. In short, a nuclear arsenal serves as the ultimate security guarantor, and it’s this logic international relations during the Cold War rested upon – with non-nuclear states seeking security guarantees and alliances with either the respective Soviet or US superpowers.

Superpower guarantors and guarantees were of no comfort to Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres, however, and in 1956 during the Suez Crisis, he asked the French government to help Israel build a nuclear “retaliatory force,” telling his French counterpart, “I don’t trust the guarantees of others.”

In secret—and in defiance of Israel’s primary benefactor, the United States—the self-proclaimed Jewish state joined the club of nuclear-armed nations at some point between 1967 and 1969, despite its now five decade long effort to deny or deceive about its nuclear capabilities.

Israel has deliberately pursued an opaque policy of nuclear deterrence, sometimes referred to as a “policy of ambiguity.”

When the current Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, recently appeared on CNN to make accusations against Iran’s currently stalled nuclear weapons program, he illustrated exactly what Israel’s “policy of ambiguity” looks like in doublespeak.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked, "Does Israel have nuclear capabilities and nuclear weapons, yes or no?"

A chastened Netanyahu replied, "We've always said that we won't be the first to introduce it, so we haven't introduced it."

Cuomo pressed harder, "That's not an answer to the question. Do you have them or do you not?"

"It's as good an answer as you're going to get," Netanyahu said.

Israeli historian Shlomo Aronson says Israel has chosen a policy of ambiguity because the objective of nuclear deterrence is to deter attacks on your sovereign borders, and given that the international community rejects Israel's claims to territory it has seized and appropriated, Israel's borders remain undefined.

How many do they have?

Despite Israel’s effort to deny and deflect accusations regarding the size and capabilities of its nuclear arsenal, a private email leaked by former US Secretary of State Colin Powell alluded to Israel having an arsenal of "200 nuclear weapons," which is double the estimate made by the US Intelligence Defense Agency in 1999.