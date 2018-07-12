Syrian regime forces entered rebel-held parts of Daraa city on Thursday, state media said, raising the national flag in the cradle of the uprising that sparked the country's seven-year war.

After securing Damascus in May, regime leader Bashar al Assad is determined to oust rebels from a key southern region bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

A ceasefire announced last week stemmed nearly three weeks of regime bombardment on the southern province of Daraa, including the symbolic provincial capital of the same name.

Until then, the northern half of Daraa city was in regime hands, while the opposition held out in its southern neighbourhoods including Daraa al Balad.

"Syrian army units enter Daraa al Balad and raise the national flag in the main square," the SANA news agency reported on Thursday afternoon.

Late Wednesday, it had said the regime and rebels had reached a deal for opposition fighters to hand over their heavy weapons in opposition-held parts of the city.

On Thursday, an AFP correspondent in Daraa al Balad saw a convoy of Russian military police and regime officers enter the city with journalists to raise the flag.

But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the flag raising on Thursday was merely "symbolic."

Measures to implement the so-called reconciliation deal for rebel-held parts of the city had not yet been implemented, it said.

"The rebels are still inside Daraa city," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said, but have not yet handed over their heavy weapons, and there were no signs of any evacuations.

Daesh militants

Under the deal, "those [rebels] who want to settle their status with the regime will hand over their heavy weapons, keep their light arms and remain in the city," he said.