Pakistani accountability officials have arrested ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam on their return to the country from London on Friday in a high-stakes gamble to galvanise their beleaguered party ahead of a July 25 general election.

Sharif was ordered jailed in a case stemming from 2016 Panama Papers revelations that showed they owned the apartments through off-shore companies. Maryam was convicted for concealing ownership of the apartments.

They both deny wrongdoing and said they would appeal the court's decision.

In a video message posted on his daughter's Twitter account, Sharif said "I know I have been sentenced to 10 years in prison, and would be taken straight away to jail. I'm doing all this for the Pakistani nation."

Nawaz and Maryam's return could shake up an election race marred by claims Pakistan's powerful military was skewing the contest in favour of ex-cricket hero Imran Khan.

On Friday afternoon, thousands of police had been deployed in the central city of Lahore and shipping containers placed along main roads, to block protesters from moving towards the airport, where Sharif had arrived.

Mobile phone service was cut off by mid-afternoon, as Sharif's brother, Shehbaz, led around 10,000 supporters of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on a march toward the city centre in defiance of a citywide ban on public gatherings, according to a Reuters witness.

Nawaz Sharif decried the tactics ordered by the caretaker government that took over in June ahead of the general election, as Pakistan's constitution requires.

"What credibility will these elections have when the government is taking such a drastic action against our people and this crackdown is taking place all over the country?" Sharif told Reuters at the airport in Abu Dhabi as he waited for a connecting flight to Lahore.

Pakistan's third major political movement, the Pakistan Peoples Party, joined the criticism of the crackdown, with its prime ministerial candidate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari questioning why Sharif's supporters would be arrested and prevented from gathering.

"Why is Lahore under siege? Right to peaceful protest is fundamental for democracy," tweeted Bhutto Zardari, the son of two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated at a political rally in 2007.

Imran Khan "quietly confident" of win

Imran Khan said he was "quietly confident" of victory in a general election this month and that as prime minister, he would drive an anti-corruption and anti-poverty campaign in the south Asian nation.

"What Pakistan has to do is follow China's example where they lift people out of poverty," Khan said in the interview in a private jet after a long night of campaigning in Punjab province.

"And actually we have meetings with the Chinese on all the steps they took to reduce poverty."

Khan's party has pulled ahead of others in one opinion poll and he said of his chances in the election: "I'm quietly confident that this time we'll do it. I am hopeful, I am confident, but still, the match is not over until the last ball is bowled."

Addressing an election rally a day earlier, Khan had called PML-N supporters who wanted to receive their leaders "donkeys."

Witchhunt?

Sharif alleges the military is aiding a "judicial witchhunt" against him and his PML-N party. The party's past five years in power has been punctuated by the civil-military discord that has plagued Pakistan since its inception.