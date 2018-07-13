An air strike has killed 54 people, including civilians and Daesh militants in one of the last holdouts of the Daesh in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor, a monitor said on Friday.

The raid late on Thursday hit a "gathering of civilians" at an ice factory near the village of Al Soussa near the Iraqi border, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

It was not immediately clear if the strike was carried out by an Iraqi plane or by one of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh, the monitor said.

Iraqi warplanes have recently carried out strikes in eastern Syria. Coalition aircraft have been supporting YPG, a militia which is backed by the US in its fight against the Daesh but accused by Turkey of terrorist activities.

The regime news agency SANA reported the strike late on Thursday, saying more than 30 civilians were killed, accusing the US-led coalition.