Even before the NATO Summit was convened in Brussels for July 11 to 12, there were fears that Trump would serve as a disrupter, with headlines reading, “How Trump could blow up the NATO summit,” and “The Huge Panic About the Trump-Putin Summit Is Great for Russia.”

Those fears proved founded and prescient, as NATO diplomats reacted to Trump’s statements as “beyond belief.”

While NATO worries about its existence, one unfortunate aspect of the angst of Trump’s comments is that is has diverted attention from a pressing issue which should have deserved particular focus during the meeting, the organisation’s southern flank, dealing with Iraq, and Canada’s announcement that it will lead the NATO training mission in Iraq to consolidate the victory against ISIS (Daesh).

The Trump Factor and NATO

Among Trump’s rants during the summit was a demand that member spending not only meet the two percent of GDP spending scheduled for 2024, but that this spending must ultimately go to four percent.

While media attention has focused on how this demand will impact countries that have not met the two percent threshold, such as Germany, Spain, and Belgium, the four percent demand would also serve as Trump dictating how much of Turkey’s economy be devoted to military spending.

Trump’s ire was particularly directed towards Germany and its North Stream pipeline to Russia, tweeting “What good is NATO if Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for gas and energy?”

Finally, his rhetoric raised questions as to whether the members can trust the US to honor Article 5 of the collective defense treaty – which is what enshrines the spirit of ‘solidarity’ within the alliance.

The summit focused on the durability of the trans-Atlantic connections, particularly between the US and Germany, and the future of security in central and eastern Europe, domains that can be challenged by Russia.

From Turkey’s perspective the tirades that ensued during the summit should be disturbing, as it led to the neglect of NATO’s interests in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, two bodies of water that are of particular concern to Ankara.

Rethinking NATO’s Flanks

In regards to the Black Sea, Trump’s comments lead to emergency meetings during the summit that disrupted a scheduled discussion on Ukraine and Georgia. Trump’s twittering resulted in him arriving late on July 12 at NATO headquarters for meetings that included talks with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Romania, Ukraine and Georgia.