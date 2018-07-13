Arriving an hour later than planned Staruhin Aleksandr Igorevich came tumbling down a steep embankment, took off his shirt and pants and dove off the end of a short pier into waters that two months earlier had been frozen over.

“The first time is the hardest,” he yelped as he clambered back onto the pier, raced to the end and once again plunged into the wide expanses of the Angara River.

It was ten in the evening and the sun still a force on the edge of the Siberian city of Irkutsk, not far from Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest lake.

As the global football family is transfixed on Moscow ahead of Sunday’s final between France and Croatia, the feel-good success of the host nation is still a lingering glow but here – in the ‘other’ side of Russia – the World Cup may as well have been taking place on the Moon.

With climates so harsh that playing the game outdoors is only possible for three months of the year, any talk of a World Cup in Siberia is immediately met with ice hockey references and the football event is simply referred to as the championships, a tournament and a team, according to locals, that’s built for Moscow, not all of Russia.

Never before in the history of the World Cup has entire swathes of a host nation been simply ignored as has been the case in Russia – and many in Siberia are far from happy about it.

The ‘Russian’ World Cup is in reality a party only for those in the western half of the nation with the easternmost venue, Yekaterinburg, marking the end of the line with not a single host city selected from the subsequent 5,000 or so kilometres that reach all the way down to the coastal region of Vladivostok – a city that borders North Korea.

Igorevich’s hometown, Irkutsk, sits in the middle of Siberia and from here right across to what’s known as the Far East the game has long been under loved, riven by scandal and seen a host of clubs die and rise again in a different name, only to fall once more.

Igorevich, 29, works for one of the 11 offshoots of the national sporting powerhouse, CSKA Moscow, that are dotted across the sprawling expanse of Russia.

Usually confined to conducting his duties as the head youth coach of the multi-facetted sporting club from a desk downtown, for the three summer months from June to August he lives in a tent on the shores of the Angara.

Children, from eight to 14, come here for a week at a time where they are given boot-camp training in the mountains and hills complete with eight-kilometre morning runs, river swims and everything from meditation to target practice with the aim of preparing them to be the best athletes that they can be in their chosen sport.

For the football players the aim is that those with promise will be selected by the local Dynamo team or in an ideal world, taken to Moscow for a chance to win a place at the parent CSKA team, the 13-time Russian champion.

The reality, as Igorevich, told me is vastly different.

“From Irkutsk to Moscow, it’s more than 5,000 kilometres, it would take us a week to travel this distance and if we are lucky we can take maybe one child a year.

“It costs thousands of dollars for food, accommodation and transport and it’s money we don’t have, this is the reality of life in Russia.”

That was a refrain he would often use, from describing the crater-like road surface that wound through the remote mountains to the isolated CSKA base, to the benefits of bringing the World Cup to Russia.

“Talent scouts ignore our players and they only see good players in Moscow because that is the capital.

“The Federation too doesn’t help at all, we get no money and no support – zero – so in the end the parents must pay but of course it’s still my dream that one day we will be able to develop star players here in Irkutsk.”

That’s a task that has already been achieved to a degree with two of the players in the current Russian World Cup squad, Fyodor Kudriashov and Roman Zobnin, being born in Irkutsk.

Looking further afield, almost a third of the Russian side was born in Siberia with another three having spent at least part of their club careers in the vast region.

Yury Gazinsky, the man that scored the tournament’s first goal, as well as his fellow midfielder, Aleksandr Golovin, who grabbed the final goal in Russia’s 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia in the opening match were both also born and raised in Siberia.

Golovin, regarded as one of Russia’s best players, hails from Kemerovo, 200 kilometres southeast of the nation’s third largest city, Novosibirsk – another major area completely overlooked by the World Cup for reasons that the football fraternity there struggle to understand.