Two years ago, on the 15 of July 2016, Turkey successfully countered an attempted coup by a faction within the Turkish armed forces mostly due to the people who took to the streets and prevented the democratic order from being overthrown. The coup attempt left at least 250 dead and more than 2,000 people injured but by the end of the night, the government had taken back full control.

While most analysts have focused on the political and security consequences of the attempted upheaval, it is equally important after 2 years to examine its impact on Turkey’s economy, especially at a time when the Turkish economy is under increasing scrutiny.

On the 18 of July following the attempted takeover, markets opened without leading to any major speculation over Turkish assets as a result of the failed coup. However, most people claimed that the perception of political instability and the government’s reaction may have an adverse impact on macroeconomic stability in the long run. Some even went on to say that most of Turkey’s problems today started with the coup attempt in 2016.

The first symptom to check in an emerging market is of course the economic growth rate. Turkey’s GDP per capita shrank by 1.3 percent in the third quarter of 2016 for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis, mostly as a reaction to uncertainty around the attempted coup. However, this effect was reversed in the last quarter of the same year with a 3.5 percent growth rate. Additionally, Turkey became one of the fastest growing countries of 2017, with an annual growth rate of 7.4 percent. This unexpected growth performance continued in the first quarter of 2018, in which Turkey again grew by about 7.4 percent.

For some, this growth rate has not been reassuring that Turkey is not in trouble. Analysts, including Turkey’s finance minister Mehmet Simsek, have pointed out that Turkey’s growth performance has been dependent on domestic-consumption mostly financed through external debts.

After the attempted coup, Turkey, in order to counter potential side effects extended cheaper credit lines to companies and provided tax breaks to households, which increased spending on everything from consumption to investments. But, the fast growth was mainly driven by domestic consumption at a time when inflation was at its highest level since 2003, raising alarm bells for the markets.

The question is how deep are Turkey’s debt problems. By the end of 2017, Turkey’s public debt to GDP ratio was 28.3 percent, same as 2016, which shows that there has not been a deterioration in the public finances during the post-coup period. Nor is Turkey's public debt anywhere near a precarious position.