Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager
Thousands of Palestinians gathered near the Gaza border for a weekly protest. More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests began March 30.
A picture taken on July 13, 2018 shows tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces landing amidst protesters during a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Gaza City. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
July 13, 2018

Gaza's Health Ministry says a 15-year-old Palestinian has been killed and 220 others were also wounded by Israeli fire at a border protest.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered near the Gaza border for a weekly protest Friday.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its troops were "responding with riot dispersal means and live fire in accordance with the rules of engagement." No Israeli troops were harmed.

Palestinians in Gaza have for months been demonstrating against Israel's decade-long blockade of the territory and in support of their right to return to lands they fled or were driven from during the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Since the protests broke out along the border on March 30, at least 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

The majority were involved in protests but others were seeking to breach or damage the border fence.

SOURCE:AP, AFP
