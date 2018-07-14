WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Iran nuclear deal survive without US support?
President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the historic agreement signed by the world powers in 2015. Now the US Secretary of State has outlined 12 demands for Iran before a new deal can be discussed but Tehran is unlikely to comply.
Can Iran nuclear deal survive without US support?
Iranian workers stand in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, about 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran October 26, 2010. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
July 14, 2018

This week marks three years since the landmark Iran nuclear agreement was signed. But today its future looks bleak. 

Earlier, this year President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal, saying it was not strong enough. 

But what the US will do next is less clear. 

RECOMMENDED

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has outlined 12 demands for Iran before a new nuclear deal can be discussed but Tehran is unlikely to comply.

TRT World's Harry Horton, who is in Washington, looks at whether the agreement can survive without America's support.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Orban accuses Ukraine of threatening Hungary, rejects aid and fast-track EU entry
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access