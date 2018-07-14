Somali security forces shot dead three attackers and foiled an attempted al Shabab attack on the presidential palace in the capital, a police officer said on Saturday.

Six people were dead in all including a suicide car bomber, Captain Mohamed Hussein told the Associated Press news agency, adding the situation had calmed and security in the area was being tightened.

The midday attack began when a car bomb detonated near a checkpoint close to the presidential palace after security forces engaged with gunmen.

A second car bomb exploded in the same area shortly afterward, Hussein said.

Second attack in a week

The attack came a week after a similar one on the interior ministry compound in Mogadishu killed at least nine people.

The Somalia-based al Shabab group, an arm of Al Qaeda, often targets high-profile places in the capital.

It claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, saying its fighters were conducting a "major operation" around the palace and nearby SYL Hotel.