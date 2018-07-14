Two years ago, on July 15, a rogue faction in the Turkish military launched a coordinated operation to overturn the government.

In several major cities, including the capital Ankara and the country's biggest city Istanbul, the putschists attempted to seize key installations.

As news of the attempted coup spread, citizens left their homes and offices to stop the soldiers armed with guns and tanks. The night's events saw at least 250 killed and nearly 2,000 others were wounded.

"We will have to educate our children in a special way so that we don't experience another July 15,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the second anniversary of the July 2016 coup attempt.

TRT World'sMelinda Nucifora has more.

Is Fetullah Gulen ever coming back to Turkey?

Two years after the defeated coup, there has been little progress on Ankara's request for Fetullah Gulen to be extradited from the United States.

Gulen is the leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the failed coup attempt.

As TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports, Ankara's desire to have Gulen extradited could impact the future of US-Turkey relations.

Refusal to back down