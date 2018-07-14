Croatia and France football fans on Saturday took to the streets of Moscow cheering for their teams ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday.

Fans from both countries were singing, dancing and waving their national flags on Nikolskaya street in downtown Moscow.

History though hasn't been kind to the French in Russia.

But asTRT World's Paul Scott reports, France's current generation is hoping to return to a hero's welcome.

Reconnecting with countrymen

Croatia fan Nicolas Grbac, who lives in Moscow, said it was amazing to reconnect with his countrymen visiting the tournament.

His family was displaced from Croatia in the 1990s during the war, and Grbac grew up in Austria.

"I feel a little bit like at home when I'm in the Croatian community. That of course I like," he said.

Grbac predicted a win for the homeland.

TRT World's Lance Santos has more.

Croatia are 'tired'