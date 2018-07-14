Two Palestinian teenagers were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Saturday, health officials said.

Witnesses said the air strike hit an empty building in Gaza City and the casualties were passers-by.

An Israeli military spokesperson had no immediate comment on the report.

The Israeli military carried out dozens of air strikes in Gaza and Palestinian resistance groups fired dozens of rockets into Israel throughout Saturday in a flare-up of fighting.

Israel's army said it targeted Hamas in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Hamas, which governs the enclave, responded by firing a dozen rockets toward Israel.

Israeli medical officials said three Israelis have been wounded by shrapnel from a rocket that landed on a house in southern Israel.

The Magen David Adom medical service said a rocket landed on a home in Sderot Saturday evening.

TRT World'sMohammad Mansour is at one of the sites in Gaza destroyed by an air strike.

Ceasefire reached?

However, Israel and Gaza's armed groups agreed a ceasefire to end a sharp surge in the violence, a Palestinian official told Reuters.

"Egyptian and international efforts succeeded in ending the current round of escalation," the Palestinian official, who is familiar with the talks, told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not respond to a request for comment

Volatile fence skirmishes