In pictures: Fastest San Fermin bull run in Spain
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Fastest San Fermin bull run in SpainThe small city of Pamplona in northern Spain is home every July to the running of the bulls, the highlight of the weeklong San Fermin festival.
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2018. / Reuters
July 14, 2018

Spanish health officials on Saturday said the final bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona has left six people injured in the fastest dash this year in the northern Spanish city.

Tomas Belzunegui, a spokesman with Navarra's provincial hospital, said the six were bruised after being trampled on Saturday as the bulls completed the 850-metre course along cobbled streets in two minutes, 12 seconds.

The eight bull runs on consecutive days caused injuries to a total of 28 people this year. Two of them were gored.

The festival draws around 1 million visitors each year. Dancing, food and alcohol are among the main attractions. 

SOURCE:AP
