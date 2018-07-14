Pakistan declared a day of mourning after two bombings killed over 130 people.

The deadliest of the two was a suicide bombing in city of Mastung that killed at least 128 people.

Earlier in the day, a similar attack targeted the convoy of a local election candidate in the northwest city of Bannu.

Pakistan heads to the polls on July 25 and the army says it will deploy 370,000 troops to ensure the elections are secure and fair.

Shaking confidence in security just as the dramatic arrest of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif ratcheted political tensions higher ahead of nationwide polls.

Sharif's highly-anticipated return from London and subsequent arrest for corruption was overshadowed as the carnage in Mastung, in the southwest province of Balochistan, unfolded late Friday.

A week ago, Sharif was sentenced in abstentia to 10 years in prison on corruption charges.

He was transferred to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, adjacent to Islamabad, after landing in Lahore Friday.

Sharif claims he is the victim of a military conspiracy, and there are widespread allegations from the media, politicians and analysts that the powerful security establishment is meddling in the polls.

Mobile signals were blocked and police deployed in the eastern city of Lahore where Sharif's supporters had gathered as he landed.